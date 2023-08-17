'Everybody called him crazy': Neymar lauds Ronaldo for putting Saudi football in spotlight

The Saudi Pro League clubs have been splurging lavishly in the ongoing summer transfer window. Al Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Hilal have been the pioneers of the transfer business so far and each club has acquired at least one marquee signing in the last couple of months. While the league already has a poster boy in Cristiano Ronaldo, despite that in this transfer window, the PIF clubs went all out in signing some of the biggest attractions in world football and got the deal done on many occasions.

Saudi Pro League emerges as prime destination for European stars

From Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante, and Sadio Mane, to even the recent big signing of Neymar Jr. all are still in their primes and have committed to making the league more competitive. Neymar's transfer from PSG to Al-Hilal has raised the eyebrows of football fans and experts, as the footballer had many avenues to choose from in Europe. However, he resorted to bringing his competence to the Saudi Pro League and thereby is expected to create an exceptional impact.

Neymar credits Cristiano Ronaldo for putting the Saudi League in the spotlight

After wearing the Al-Hilal jersey, Neymar is all-spirited about the coming challenge. He paid heed to the growth of the league and gave Cristiano Ronaldo credit for its sudden popularity. Here's what he said after signing with Al-Hilal:

"I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this, and everybody called him 'crazy', and this and that, today you see the league grow more and more."

So, with the Saudi Pro League increasingly becoming an attractive destination, an all-star team could soon form in the middle east. Moreover, the decision-makers could also pass a plan where teams from Europe could lock horns with the Saudi franchises. We could expect a future in which Real Madrid will be squaring off against Al-Nassr. What do you think?