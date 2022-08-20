'Everything Stays Open': Barca Coach Xavi Refuses To Rule Out Aubameyang's Move To Chelsea

Ahead of Barcelona's next match against Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga, coach Xavi was asked several questions pertaining to the transfer market. One of them was about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The future of the Gabonese striker continues to remain uncertain at the club ever since they signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Moreover, over the past few days, reports have claimed that Premier League giants Chelsea are keen on signing 'out of favour' Aubameyang.

Xavi comments on Aubameyang's future

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Real Sociedad, Barcelona coach Xavi replied, "The transfer market ends at the end of August," when asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the club. "Everything stays open. We will have to see if new players arrive and if players leave. He is our player for now and I count on him but we will have to see other circumstances."

The Spanish coach went on to add that their priority was to register Jules Kounde before tomorrow, suggesting that the club were open to hearing offers for other players such as Memphis Depay and Aubameyang. When asked about both Memphis and Aubameyang, Xavi replied, "If we receive an offer we have to evaluate our squad. Our priority is to register Jules Kounde. We still have time until tomorrow. Then we have to make decisions about the squad."

When asked if Barcelona were looking to make more signings in the summer transfer window, the club legend responded by stating, "My ideas are clear. The club know it. We still have time." He then went on to add, "I want to finish the transfer market because it’s not an easy situation for some of our players, they know we don’t count on them. I think the window should close before the competition starts. I don’t think it’s well organized because managers and employers are working with players who can still leave. It’s not an ideal scenario."

When it comes to transfers, it is pertinent to note that Barcelona have been going through a financial crisis since last year. It is this crisis that led them to a situation where they were unable to extend the contract of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. Despite all the concerns in the ongoing transfer window, the Catalan giants have managed to make some blockbuster signings by roping in players such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha, among others.