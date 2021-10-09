Ex-Ajax Star Follows Neville's Criticism Of Cristiano Ronaldo: 'only Thinks About Goals'

Former Netherlands and Ajax star Danny Blind launched scathing criticism against five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo after his return to Manchester United. Danny, who is the father of ex-United defender Daley Blind, said that Ronaldo is selfish as he only thinks about scoring goals and does not help the team to win back possession.

The former Netherlands star went on to say that Manchester United does not play the same way since the arrival of the Portuguese international at the club as there is a lot of 'miscommunication.'

Danny Blind launches scathing criticism at Cristiano Ronaldo

While speaking to Dutch outlet Sportnieuws via the Mirror, Danny Blind said, "Ronaldo doesn't really need to play an active role. Like: 'take your time.' You also see the other players looking at you like, 'how are we going to solve it then?' Normally, the striker runs from one central defender to the other. This caused a lot of miscommunication. Now, they are not playing in their familiar pattern. When the ball was deflected, you saw Paul Pogba coaching that they had to put all the pressure on. Ronaldo did not do that; he is not like that. He only thinks about goals and hopes others will conquer the ball."

Gary Neville made a similar criticism against Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville recently made a similar criticism against Cristiano Ronaldo, as he stated that while the 36-year old is clinical in front of goal, he does not work hard enough to win back possession. While speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said that Ronaldo needs players around him to 'work really hard defensively,' going as far as calling the other players as 'trojans,' who win tirelessly to win the ball back from the opponents.

The football pundit explained that if Ronaldo's playing, then a team needs players to carry him while the team is out of possession. Neville insists that even though Manchester United made a blockbuster signing like Ronaldo, it does not mean that they have the 'best team,' because the team has several 'generals' that do not work hard. He finished his criticism by stating that if the Red Devils do not play as a unit, 'they won't win anything' this season.