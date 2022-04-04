Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Heaps Praise On Youngster; 'One Of The Most Significant For Gunners'

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit, who was part of the team that won a Premier League and FA Cup double in 1997-98 has spoken in admiration of Arsenal young gun Bukayo Saka. Speaking to GOAL, the Frenchman was asked to pick whom he thinks is the hottest prospect in the Gunners squad.

Responding to the query, Petit said, "Saka. Since he came into the first team, he has been a hit. I love this guy. I love his mentality, I love his behaviour, I love his sweetness. I love as well his skills on the pitch because he looks like a baby but he plays like an experienced player."

Saka has got so much responsibility on his shoulders: Emmanuel Petit

"He has got so much responsibility on his shoulders, especially after what happened at the Euros and the criticism he received, the stuff on social networks. He is still young, this guy and he has managed this situation with so much maturity. It’s the same on the pitch," he added

Emmanuel Petit went on to add that Bukayo Saka can go on to become one of the best players in the world in the coming few years and that at the moment, he is one of the most significant players for the Gunners. "For me, he could become one of the best players in the world in the next few years if he is still improving the way he is. Because of his mentality and professional approach, while his ambition is so high as well, I can see him improving a lot again. He is young and one of the most important players at Arsenal," he said.

Emmanuel Petit names young players who can be future of Arsenal

Meanwhile, Petit was all praise for Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe as he claimed that these young Arsenal players have it in them to be the future of the club. “When you look at the other young players, the young guns have been so impressive in terms of taking responsibility on the pitch and taking the keys of the team – instead of the experienced players. I can see Saka improving a lot in the next few years, but also you look at Martinelli, you look at Smith Rowe, these young players can be the future of Arsenal. I have also been very impressed with Martinelli. He has got so much speed in his game and is technically good as well after so many months of injuries. He is becoming a proper player for Arsenal,” Petit concluded.

