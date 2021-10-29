Ex-Barcelona President Joan Gaspart Confident Club Will Win Continental Treble This Year

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart is confident that the Blaugrana will win the Champions League, Copa del Rey and the La Liga this year and achieve the continental treble, despite having a rocky start to the season.

The La Liga heavyweights currently find themselves ninth on the league table and are also are third in their Champions League group, having lost to Bayern Munich and Benfica before managing to win over Dynamo Kyiv. The club earlier yesterday also sacked manager Ronald Koeman and have temporarily appointed Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan as an interim boss until the new manager has been brought in.

Despite all of this, the ex-Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has sounded confident on the clubs' chances to win trophies. Speaking to El Confidencial he said "Barcelona will win the Champions League, La Liga, because there is still a lot of championships left, and the Copa del Rey because it has not yet started,"

"Although one can be wrong, without optimism one is very unhappy. I have seen more difficult things in football. I hope that in the future, we will aspire to the maximum, but I have already told you that it is never easy to win the great titles, If we don't succeed, we will have to qualify to compete in them next year" Gaspart, who was the club's president from 2000 to 2003, said.

Who should be Barcelona's choice to succeed Ronald Koeman?

Club legend Xavi (Xavier Hernández Creus), who currently is the manager of Qatari side Al Sadd has been tipped as the frontrunner to take over the vacant managerial position and Gaspart is confident that Xavi has what it takes to succeed at the club and that he will be able to deliver results.

"Taking the results into account, was it premature for Guardiola, who had only trained the B team, to coach Barca? And Luis Enrique? Why won't it work with Xavi? Everyone was of the opinion that they had no experience and then the results came back. I wish him all the luck in the world because his luck is that of all Barcelona fans. He has shown for many years that being a Barcelona manager was one of his ambitions." he added.

Image: AP