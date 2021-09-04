Ex-Bayern, Juventus And Atletico Icon Mario Mandzukic Announces Retirement From Football

Ex-Atletico Madrid forward Mario Mandzukic has officially announced his retirement from professional football. The Croatian former professional footballer, who was a part of the World-Cup team that almost won the title in 2018, has decided to step down after his long career of 17 years. Mandzukic also played for Bayern Munich, Juventus and most recently, for AC Milan across the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Croatia national Mario Mandzukic has decided to bid adieu to professional football at the age of 35. The former striker, apart from his impeccable goalscoring, has also been known for his defensive contribution and aerial prowess, over the course of his career. The striker has won four different league titles and four Coppa Italia while in Italy.

Mandzukic also won a Champions League and two Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich. Mandzuckic announced his retirement with an official statement and shared an Instagram post announcing his departure from football. Announcing the news in an official statement for Croatia, Mandzukic wrote:

Dear fans, I have always preferred to speak on the pitch, rather than off the pitch. Therefore, it is more difficult to express these words than to tackle the opponent or sprint in 120th minute. More difficult, since I am aware how much joy all the international matches and victories bring to me. More difficult, since I am aware that there is nothing more emotional than listening to the national anthem before the kick-off. More difficult, since I am aware what an honour it is to wear Croatia jersey and to represent my country. More difficult, since I am aware that this is a final decision, and that there is no return. However, I am aware that this is the time to say it: I'm retiring from the Croatia squad.

You can find the entire official statement by Mandzukic on Croatian Football Federation's official website, here. Mandzukic also shared a more personalized message in his Instagram post about his retirement and expressed pride at having represented his country in the past. Take a look at Mario Mandzukic's retirement post on Instagram, below -

