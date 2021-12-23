Ex-Chelsea Defender Phelan Calls Tottenham's COVID Situation With UEFA A 'strange One'

A few days back, UEFA released a statement that meant Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs were out of the Conference League. Antonio Conte's side had their final group game against Rennes postponed because Tottenham COVID cases went over 13. However, after that UEFA and Spurs were unable to come to an agreement regarding when the game be rescheduled to so Europe's governing body for football decided that Spurs had forfeited their match.

That meant they were handed a 3-0 loss and so they were unable to get past the third spot in their group and are out. Now Tottenham have appealed the decision and are hoping to get it overturned. In a recent, exclusive, interaction with Republic World, former Chelsea defender Terry Phelan gave his opinion on the whole controversy.

"First of all, you have to figure how 13 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Especially in this day and age when you’ve got the best sports science and the best medical team. You’ve got to really think where are the players really going, who are they associating with. For 13 players to have symptoms of COVID is a little bit strange. Maybe this tournament really wasn’t in the back of their minds. Maybe because it was the Conference League group stages anyway so it wasn't really in the back of their minds. Was it really in Conte’s mind? There’s a lot to be said about it. While I don’t know the ins and outs of it, it is a strange one," said the former Chelsea player.

Phelan then said that it is not really fair on UEFA's part to rule against Tottenham like that and they should instead just reschedule the game. "They are going to appeal the decision. It’s now just a case of seeing now what happens. I don’t think it’s fair to tell you the truth. I think they (UEFA) should really have rescheduled the game. But then you have to look through the medical reports, did the players have COVID or was it just a backlog of games because Tottenham did play a couple of days before that in the EPL and they played a full-strength side. You wonder to yourself, why couldn’t they put a full-strength side out then. They have got players in numbers, they do have a big squad. So I think it’s 50-50. You’ve got to really know what’s going on there. You’ve also got to think why so many players are getting it. I know they can’t be put in a bubble of such but there should be some restraints for where they can go," said Terry Phelan.

