Ex-Chelsea Striker Andriy Shevchenko To Welcome Ukrainian Refugee Families To His Home

Ukrainian football legend and former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko recently revealed that he will welcome refugee families into his home in Surrey as Russia continues to invade his country. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 27th day, with the West still avoiding imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine desire repeated demands by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskyy continues to call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called for a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. The crisis in Ukraine has resulted in massive destruction across major cities, with several innocent civilians losing their lives.

Shevchenko to welcome Ukrainian families amid ongoing crisis

In an interview with the Times, Andriy Shevchenko revealed that as his duty to protect innocent children from losing their lives due to the ongoing war, he will welcome Ukrainian families to his home in Surrey. "I have the ability and capacity to have people in my home, so why would I not do that? These are people who have nothing, and the world has to help -- right now," said the 45-year old.

The former Chelsea star added that he needs to use his position to help the people of his country, stating that the situation was getting worse as more and more people were succumbing to the war. "But I soon got to thinking about how best I could help my country. I decided the best way was to use my platform, speak up, tell people the truth about what's going on and raise humanitarian aid. The response from all around the globe has been fantastic, but the situation is getting worse. More people are dying, so we all need to do more, and we need to do it now."

Shevchenko has launched a campaign to aid Ukrainian war victims

And that is not it as Andriy Shevchenko had also taken to his official Twitter handle to launch a campaign, 'Play Your Part for Ukraine,' to aid the war victims. As a part of this campaign, he hopes to raise an initial two million pounds to help everyone affected by the war. As of Tuesday, the donations stood at nearly 295,000 pounds.