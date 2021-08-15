Ex-Chelsea Striker Diego Costa Signs For Atletico Mineiro On Free Transfer

Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker Diego Costa has signed for Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro, ending his eight-month hiatus without a club. The striker had been without a club since December 2020, after the LaLiga champions accepted the player's request to rescind his contract. The player was last seen in action on December 22, 2020, when the striker replaced Luis Suarez in the 87th minute of a 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Costa has struggled to find form and fitness since his return to Atletico from Chelsea in the summer of 17 and fell out of favour. In this first stint with the Madrid side, Costa netted 27 times guiding his team to the La Liga title before sealing a move to Chelsea. The striker went on to enjoy his time at Stamford Bridge, scoring 59 goals in 120 games and winning the Premier League title twice during his three-year stay at the club. The player returned to Atletico Madrid in January 2018 but scored just 12 goals and lost his place to the likes of Joao Felix, Angel Correa and Luis Suarez.

The veteran now returns to Brazil in hopes of rediscovering his mojo. The striker is said to have agreed to a one-year deal worth £40,000-per-week until December 2022. Atletico Mineiro currently leads the Brazilian league with 37 points from 16 games, five points ahead of second-placed Palmeiras and will host the River Plate on Wednesday in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals 2nd leg, having won the 1st leg 1-0.

Diego Costa will reinforce Cuca's side upfront

Diego Costa's inclusion will strengthen Cuca's that already has the likes of Hulk, Eduardo Sasha, Chilean Eduardo Vargas, Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino and Ignacio Fernandez. The 35-year-old Hulk, in particular, has been in great form scoring 17 goals in all competitions and has proved that age is just a number. Atletico Mineiro will now hope that Diego Costa's addition will boost the side and add to the team's goal-scoring ability.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup against River Plate:

Everson; Guga, Silva, Rabello, Dodo; Tche Tche, Allan, Fernandez; Savarino, Vargas, Hulk

Image Credits: AP