Ex-English Manager Reveals Why Cristiano Ronaldo May Struggle To Score At Man United

Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo may face a problem in one area while playing for Manchester United, according to former English football manager Paul Merson. According to Merson, who spoke on Sky Sports, Ronaldo can only score goals when he is aided with passes. Merson said the 36-year-old is a completely different player than the one who played for United 13 years ago. Because Man United's two strikers, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, don't cross the ball as frequently, Merson believes Ronaldo will struggle to score if he doesn't get the ball inside the box.

Ronaldo is scheduled to make his second Manchester United appearance against Newcastle on Saturday. Earlier this week, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his optimism that Ronaldo's inclusion in the team will boost the team's morale and help the club win the EPL title at the conclusion of the season. Man United confirmed on Saturday that Cristiano Ronaldo will start against Newcastle, ending all speculation about his availability for the match.

Ronaldo's record transfer to Man United

Ronaldo created headlines when Premier League club Manchester United announced on August 27 that the legendary Portugal attacker will return to the club for a second stint. As soon as the news of Ronaldo joining his former English team surfaced, social media handles of Manchester United surged through the roof. In his first stint with the United, Ronaldo joined the club in 2003, when he was just 18 years old. He went on to win the FA Cup in his first season, three consecutive Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the team.

The Manchester United vs Newcastle match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on September 11. The match will be broadcast live on India's Star Sports Network. Football enthusiasts in India can also access the match live on Disney's Hotstar.

