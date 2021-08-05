Ex-German Captain Michael Ballack's 18-year-old Son Emilio Dies In Quad Bike Crash

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack's son tragically passed away after being crushed by a quad bike on Thursday. Emilio, who is the second of three children between the German footballer and his former partner Simone Lambe, was involved in an accident on private property where the vehicle turned over and fell on top of him. Emergency responders were unable to rescue the 18-year old.

Michael Ballack's son tragically passes away

Emilio Ballack tragically passed away in Portugal at a family holiday home in Troia in the early hours of Thursday morning. While there has been no official comments from the family, Ballack's former club Chelsea tweeted out their condolences. Chelsea's Tweet can be seen below.

Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18.



All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2021

Police reports the death of Michael Ballack's son

According to police reports, the 18-year old had been riding on an uneven piece of land when the bike rolled backward and fell on top of him. Firefighters were brought to the incident to pull him out of the wreck before the medics tried to revive him. However, their efforts went in vain as he was declared dead at the scene. The Portuguese media reported, "The accident happened at the family home. The quad rider wasn't on a public road and his vehicle was the only one involved."

The 18-year old's death was initially reported by Jorge Santos, who is the spokesman for the GNR police force in the city of Setubal. According to DailyMail, Santos said, "An 18-year-old man has died following an accident at a private property in Troia. We received an alert shortly after 2am this morning/yesterday morning (THURS). I am not at liberty to go into details about the identify of the dead man. I can confirm he was on the vehicle he had his accident in alone. The accident happened at a property on a residential estate called Vilas do Mar in Troia. The incident is now under investigation and there is nothing more we can say."

Michael Ballack's family

Emilio was the second of Michael Ballack's three sons. Emilio was born in 2002 to then-girlfriend Simone Lambe, who would marry Ballack in 2008 before divorcing in 2012. The German midfielder's eldest son Louis was born in 2001, while his youngest son Jordi was born in 2005.