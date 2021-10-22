Ex-Liverpool Player Carragher Explains Why Reds May Fall Short Against Manchester United

Ex-Liverpool player Jamie Carragher fears Manchester United can defeat his former side after the Red Devils made an impressive comeback during the week's game against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. After being 2-0 down at the end of halftime, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side scored three goals in the second half to claim all three points.

Before this game, the Red Devils boss had been under significant pressure as his side had dropped points in five of the previous seven games (1D, 4L) in all competitions.

Carragher explains why Manchester United may edge Liverpool

While speaking to the Essential Football Podcast, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said,

"I could see Man United winning this game. I think certainly on the back of what happened on Wednesday night, the atmosphere will be fantastic, especially at the start of the game. Man United at home against Liverpool notoriously, going back 10 or 15 years, they've had Liverpool's number in the fixture. Liverpool have found it really difficult to win at Old Trafford and going back a long time, even the great Liverpool teams, it's always been a venue Liverpool have struggled at. Even in Jurgen Klopp's time, I think he's only won there once, so it will always be a tough game for Liverpool no matter what the circumstances are or the quality of Man United."

However, Carragher did add that he does not doubt that Liverpool are a better team based on recent results. The former Reds defender said that the team has proven 'that over the last few years and at the start of this season.' The Sky Sports pundit added that even if Liverpool played well and went on to win the game, it would be a tight game as 'Man United have got great players' and they are playing at 'home with a great atmosphere against a club who notoriously don't do well in this venue.'

Manchester United vs Liverpool head to head record

Manchester United have the better head to head record against Liverpool as they have won 81 matches in comparison to Liverpool's 68, with 58 games ending as draws in all competitions. If the last 13 matches were taken into consideration, the Reds have just won two of them, with seven ending in draws and four in defeats. However, Liverpool did defeat Manchester United 4-2 the last time the two sides met in the Premier League.