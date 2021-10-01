Ex-Liverpool Star Believes Sancho's Bad Form Might Be Due To Ronaldo's Signing; Here's Why

Manchester United had a very productive summer transfer window, to say the least, as they brought in the likes of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for a fee reported to be around €40.00 million, Jadon Sancho from Borrusia Dortmund for a fee reported to be around €85 million, and the return of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for a fee of €15 million. While Varane and Ronaldo have hit the ground running, Sancho is yet to impress as he has had some lacklustre performances so far. According to former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, the poor performances from Sancho are because the club signed Ronaldo, which has led to a negative impact on the England international, but Murphy has backed Sancho to come well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"He’s struggled a little bit but I’m not concerned, when you’ve got that amount of talent, I think it takes time to find your rhythm, find your place in the team,’ he told talkSPORT. "I think he’s suffered because of Ronaldo because he’d have played more. If you remember the first game against Leeds, (Mason) Greenwood played as a centre-forward, but since Ronaldo has come, they’ve played Greenwood on the right and rightly so because I’m a big fan but I think he’s a centre-forward."

Sancho needs more playtime

The former Premier League midfielder has also asked Solskjaer to give Sancho a run of games in the team to allow him to build up his confidence.

"A great example is (Jack) Grealish at Manchester City since he’s come in, he’s played him every game regardless of performance. If he gets left out then conversations start and it gets in his head," Murphy added.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again creating headlines when he scored the last-minute winner for Manchester United against Villareal in the UEFA Champions League Group F match on Wednesday. However, Jadon Sancho did start the game but was substituted in the 75th minute and watched on from the bench as Ronaldo scored the late winner. Sancho will be hoping to lock down a place in the starting XI by performing well in whatever chances he gets.

(Image: AP)