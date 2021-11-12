Ex-Liverpool Star Picks Pochettino Over Zidane To Replace Solskjaer As Man United Boss

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman believes that if Manchester United part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they should look to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement.

Writing in his column for horseracing.net, the 49-year-old mentioned, "Pressure remains on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester United went back and got Mauricio Pochettino. Anyone who works at Paris Saint-Germain for a couple of years has normally had enough of it! And Poch would probably be the man because of his knowledge and experience of England and the Premier League." he wrote.

As per reports, Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane have been constantly linked to the job but Steve McManaman feels that neither of the two would fit in. "Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers have been heavily touted to replace Solskjaer but neither is probably the right choice. I can’t see Brendan going there. I think he’s got the credentials, yes, but I think his history with Liverpool would be too much for everybody," he added.

He also added that Zidane would find it hard to move to Manchester and that he would be more suited to a role with Juventus or a club in France. McManaman wrote, "I haven’t spoken to Zizou in a while but I don’t think he speaks English and I don’t know whether it’s a job that would appeal to him. He leads a lovely lifestyle in Madrid and uprooting and coming to Manchester would be a big ask for him and his family. I think managing in France, in Paris, or at Juventus would be more in tune to Zizou."

It looks like Solskjaer will continue as Manchester United manager

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool winger who has also played for Manchester City, added that there is an equal probability that Manchester United, despite this poor run, could back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to continue as manager.

"Brendan and Zizou are more than capable and they’ve got better CVs than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But Ole knows Man United and it looks as if the club are going to stick with him, certainly for the foreseeable future."

Image: AP