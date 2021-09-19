Ex-Man United Player Becomes Latest Contender For Worst Misses In Football History; WATCH

In the English Championship Division, Derby County won 2-1 against Stoke City, however, it was a miss from former Manchester United man Ravel Morrison that caught the eye for the day. He was through on goal with the net empty after the keeper was stranded in no man's land and Morrison hit his shot into the side netting at the near post. Take a look at the miss:

Derby's season so far

Wayne Rooney-coached side has had an average start to the season after having picked up just two wins from eight games. They have lost two and drawn four as well. However, bad news for the club is that media speculation had suggested the Championship side would be stripped of nine points, with three more suspended, leaving them at bottom of the table. This comes after their accounts for 2016, 2017, and 2018 are being re-examined after they were found to have broken accounting rules. The Rams were fined £100,000 and reprimanded in July for that breach.

In March 2019 Birmingham City was stripped of nine points for breaching profit and sustainability rules, and Sheffield Wednesday saw a 12-point deduction reduced to six points on appeal last season.

Morrison's career at glance

According to Rio Ferdinand, United manager Sir Alex Ferguson thought Morrison was the best player he had seen at that age. He began his career at Manchester United, before joining West Ham United in January 2012. Morrison spent the 2012–13 season on loan with Birmingham City, and also played for Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City on loan in 2014, featuring in the QPR side that won the 2014 Football League Championship play-off Final.

In July 2015, on the expiry of his West Ham United contract, he joined Lazio. In 2017, he had a loan spell back at QPR, before spending the 2017–18 season on loan at Mexican club Atlas. He joined the Swedish club Ostersund in February 2019, before returning to England to join Sheffield United in July 2019. In 2020, he had a loan spell at Middlesbrough, before leaving Sheffield United on the expiry of his contract.

