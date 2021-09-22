Ex-Man Utd Goalkeeper Says Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'going To Change Everything' At The Club

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak reckons that Cristiano Ronaldo will succeed in changing the club's fortunes at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's second coming has so far turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the 'Red Devils' as he has scored in all the three games that he has featured in for them. He has scored four goals for United.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United: Ex-Man Utd goalie exudes faith in 'ÇR7'

"This was a massive statement because this is what Man United has needed for a long time, somebody who can lift the club from the average time it’s had since Sir Alex Ferguson left because being honest, the last couple of years, Man United have been disappointing", said Tomasz Kuszczak as quoted by 888sport.

"The fans haven’t been happy and with players coming and going, different coaches, they couldn't find a rhythm. But now they’ve signed Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the best player in the world, in my eyes – obviously, I had a chance to play with him," he added.

"But what Cristiano brings to the club is the fact he has always been the best no matter which league he is playing in. No matter whether it’s for Man Utd in the Premier League, Real Madrid in La Liga, or Juventus in Seria A, he comes in and makes a massive impact, and becomes the main guy. Cristiano is the player who's going to change everything. And even after the first game against Newcastle, he’s had a massive impact. We could already see the difference in the fans, the team, the way they play. It’s massive," the former Man United goalie further added.

Man Utd vs West Ham

It was the home side West Ham United who broke the deadlock as Said Benrahma scored at the 30th minute. United retaliated after Cristiano Ronaldo found an equaliser in the 35th minute as both teams were tied at one goal apiece heading into half-time. The match went on without any goal being scored until the 89th minute when 28-year-old Jesse Lingard scored a crucial goal for his team. During the dying minutes of the contest, West Ham was awarded a penalty which was saved by David de Gea in a brilliant display of his goal-keeping skills as the visitors registered a 2-1 win. The two sides are scheduled to clash once again when the 'Red Devils' host 'The Hammers' on September 23 in the third-round clash of the EFL Cup.

