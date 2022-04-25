Ex-Man Utd Midfielder Spills Shocking Details On Team Dressing Room, Calls It 'disaster'

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has revealed that English footballer Jesse Lingard told him that the club's dressing room environment was a "disaster". Scholes, who now works as a football commentator, has said that he recently had a chat with Lingard and that the 29-year-old has described the United's dressing room as a "disaster". Scholes' comment came after the Red Devils suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Saturday to end their hopes of finishing in the top-four in the ongoing Premier League season.

"It is an absolute mess. It is a disaster of a dressing room. I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that the dressing room is just a disaster," Scholes was quoted as saying to DAZN.

Rangnick reacts to Lingard's assessment

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, disagrees with Lingard's assessment, claiming that there is no problem in the current environment of the dressing room. Rangnick told reporters after Saturday's loss that all of the players get along reasonable with each other and that he doesn't see any problem in the locker room atmosphere. Rangnick went on to say that following games like the one against Arsenal, there is certainly a lot of disappointment in the locker room since no one likes to lose.

I don't know, you have to ask Jesse Lingard if you have this information. Obviously, after games like today or the games at Liverpool or Everton, there is massive disappointment in the locker room for sure. This is normal. I think the whole group, they get on reasonable with each other. I`m not daring to say they get on well with each other but I don`t see that there is an issue with regard to the atmosphere in the locker room," Rangnick said.

Manchester United recently took some crucial steps to improve the performance of the club given that the side has failed to win any major trophy in the past couple of years. United recently announced Dutch coach Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager. Ten Hag will take over the reins of Old Trafford after the end of the ongoing season.

Image: premierleague.com