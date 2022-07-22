Ex-Man Utd Star Jesse Lingard Joins Nottingham Forest On One-year Deal; Know Full Details

English footballer Jesse Lingard has been roped by Premier League team Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal. Nottingham confirmed the signing of the former Manchester United midfielder in the early hours of Friday ahead of the upcoming Premier League 2022-23 season, which begins on August 6. It is notable that Forest are determined to show their ambition in the top-tier of English football, having won the promotion to the EPL. Forest finished fourth in the EFL Championship 2021-22, with 23 wins, 11 draws, and 12 losses to their name in a total of 46 matches.

How much will Jesse Lingard earn at Nottingham Forest?

Meanwhile, as reported by The Guardian, 29-year-old Lingard agreed to the terms with the club on an initial one-year deal. The contract is understood to be worth around £200,000 a week. It is pertinent to mention that Lingard became a free agent after ending his spell at Manchester United last month.

West Ham also wanted to rope in Jesse Lingard

Lingard underwent a medical test on Wednesday night and a day later he went on to become the ninth signing this summer for the team. West Ham United, a team that Lingard represented on a loan deal in 2021, was also optimistic about Lingard re-joining the team. However, West Ham reportedly were reluctant to meet the midfielder's request for a contract worth £180,000 per week.

With Lingard joining Forest on a £200,000 per week, the team is seemingly up for breaking their wage structure for the English international. Having said that, Forest are understood to be in the race to rope in Burnley's Maxwel Cornet. A loan deal by Everton to sign the Ivory Coast forward was reportedly rejected last week.

A closer look at Jesse Lingard's Manchester United spell

Coming up the ranks through United’s youth academy, Lingard has made appearances for teams like Leicester, Birmingham, Brighton, and Derby on loan deals. He made his senior debut for the Old Trafford side in 2014 and went on to represent the team in a total of 231 matches across competitions. During his time at United, Lingard contributed with a total of 35 goals and 21 assists.

The 29-year-old played a total of 16 Premier League games for United during the 2021-22 season and contributed with two goals. He also represented the team in three Champions League matches and one FA Cup and EFL Cup match each. His move to Nottingham Forest can be understood to be for regular game time.

(Image: @officialnffc/Instagram)