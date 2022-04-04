Last Updated:

Ex-Man Utd Coach Louis Van Gaal Receives Messages Of Support After Revealing Cancer Battle

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal shockingly revealed on Sunday that he had been receiving treatment for an 'aggressive' form of prostate cancer.

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is battling prostate cancer

Former Manchester United manager and the current coach of the Netherlands national team Louis van Gaal shockingly revealed on Sunday that he had been receiving treatment for an 'aggressive' form of prostate cancer.

The 70-year old, who is still coaching the Dutch squad, had not informed his players of his condition and maintains his intent of coaching the team for the FIFA 2022 World Cup later this year. Following van Gaal's shocking revelation, several members of the sporting fraternity voiced support and hoped that the Dutch manager recovers quickly.

Football fraternity wishes Louis van Gaal speedy recovery

Louis van Gaal's health update: Dutch coach reveals battle with cancer

While speaking to the RTL TV show Humberton on Sunday, Louis van Gaal said, "I think you don’t tell people you work with it (prostate cancer) like that because it might influence their choices, their decisiveness, so I thought they shouldn’t know. You don’t die from prostate cancer, at least not in 90% of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But I had a pretty aggressive form, got irradiated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to get through life."

The 70-year old is currently managing the Netherlands national team for the third time, having previously led them to a fantastic third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup. As for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the Dutch are drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.

As for the treatment he received in the hospital, Van Gaal admitted that he received preferential treatment as he stated, "I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately pushed into another room. I have been treated wonderfully. You will, of course, tell your friends and relatives about it. The fact that nothing has come out yet also says something about my environment. That’s great."

Van Gaal's legendary managerial career has spanned almost four decades. During this time, he won league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AZ Alkmaar and Ajax. Moreover, he also won the UEFA Champions League with Ajax in 1995, which remains one of his greatest accomplishments as a coach.

