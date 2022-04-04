Ex-Man Utd Coach Louis Van Gaal Receives Messages Of Support After Revealing Cancer Battle

Former Manchester United manager and the current coach of the Netherlands national team Louis van Gaal shockingly revealed on Sunday that he had been receiving treatment for an 'aggressive' form of prostate cancer.

The 70-year old, who is still coaching the Dutch squad, had not informed his players of his condition and maintains his intent of coaching the team for the FIFA 2022 World Cup later this year. Following van Gaal's shocking revelation, several members of the sporting fraternity voiced support and hoped that the Dutch manager recovers quickly.

Football fraternity wishes Louis van Gaal speedy recovery

Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer.



Sending you strength and courage, Louis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2022

Sending best wishes and hopes for a full recovery to Louis Van Gaal, who announced on Dutch television tonight that he’s battling prostate cancer. 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2022

On behalf of the European football community, we send our very best wishes to Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, who has announced he is battling prostate cancer.



❤️ We're all with you, Louis. pic.twitter.com/i71UqYNgur — UEFA (@UEFA) April 4, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to former Barça manager Louis van Gaal, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Stay strong, Louis, and get well soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uE5SzstOHR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2022

Earned my debut from LVG. Will forever be indebted. You can fight this. We are all behind you ♥️ https://t.co/ar2qc9JfFW — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 4, 2022

Real Madrid C. F. sends all its affection and support to @OnsOranje national team coach Louis van Gaal. The strength that he's always shown in the face of challenges will help him overcome this adversity. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 4, 2022

FC Bayern would like to wish former head coach Louis van Gaal all the best as he battles cancer. We all know how strong a person he is. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery!#MiaSanMIa — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 4, 2022

Louis van Gaal's health update: Dutch coach reveals battle with cancer

While speaking to the RTL TV show Humberton on Sunday, Louis van Gaal said, "I think you don’t tell people you work with it (prostate cancer) like that because it might influence their choices, their decisiveness, so I thought they shouldn’t know. You don’t die from prostate cancer, at least not in 90% of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But I had a pretty aggressive form, got irradiated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to get through life."

The 70-year old is currently managing the Netherlands national team for the third time, having previously led them to a fantastic third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup. As for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the Dutch are drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.

As for the treatment he received in the hospital, Van Gaal admitted that he received preferential treatment as he stated, "I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately pushed into another room. I have been treated wonderfully. You will, of course, tell your friends and relatives about it. The fact that nothing has come out yet also says something about my environment. That’s great."

Van Gaal's legendary managerial career has spanned almost four decades. During this time, he won league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AZ Alkmaar and Ajax. Moreover, he also won the UEFA Champions League with Ajax in 1995, which remains one of his greatest accomplishments as a coach.