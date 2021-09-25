Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Darren Fletcher Recalls His Mom's Rant With Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher recalled the time when his mother told Sir Alex Ferguson to never call their house again. Fletcher, while speaking on the Footy Talks podcast, said as a 15-year-old when he decided to move to Newcastle, a furious Ferguson called his house to berate him for not joining Manchester United. Fletcher said that his mother saw him speak to Ferguson and took the phone. The 37-year-old added that his mother listened to Ferguson for a couple of seconds before telling him to never call the house again. Fletcher said his mother then slammed the phone in anger.

'Ferguson called again to apologise'

Fletcher shared how Ferguson called again to apologise to his mother. Fletcher said Ferguson offered to come down to Edinburgh to meet with him and his family in person but his mother denied saying instead they will visit Manchester to see him. Fletcher was training with both Newcastle and Manchester United before he made his senior team debut in 2003. Fletcher said he wanted to play for both United and Newcastle and was getting confused when the offer came through. Darren Fletcher said it was really tough for him to decide at the time.

The Scottish player eventually went on to sign for United and played for the club until 2015, making 223 appearances and scoring 18 goals for Red Devils. Fletcher won several accolades during his time at Old Trafford. He was part of the Man Utd squad that won five Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, one FA Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Fletcher moved to Stoke City in 2017 and played for the club until his retirement in 2019. Fletcher is currently working as a technical director with Manchester United.

As far as Manchester United is concerned, the club is currently ranked number three on the points table in the English Premier League with four wins and a tie. However, they have equal points with Liverpool and Chelsea, the table toppers. After today's game against Aston Villa, the United will next lock horns with Villarreal on September 30.

Image: AP