Ex-Manchester United Star Confident Team Can Finish In PL Top 4 Under Rangnick's Influence

Although Manchester United have had a difficult Premier League season so far, their results do seem to have improved under new coach Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils are currently on a five-match unbeaten run and have won four of their previous five games in England's top flight. However, despite this improvement in form, they find themselves in sixth place in the standings with 31 points, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played three games more.

Since Rangnick seems to have had a positive influence at Old Trafford, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is confident that they can finish in the top four this season. Arsenal currently occupies the fourth spot with 35 points after 20 games. Meanwhile, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are also very much in the running for the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United will finish in the top 4

While speaking to BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand said, "I've gone with my heart. Man United in the last four games, maybe their performances can be questioned at times, but it's a new person in charge, trying to implement his tactics etc. He hasn't had time on the training pitch, and I think that'll improve, and there's scope to improve there. I think there will be. As much as there's a bit of doom and gloom around the club in terms of performance, they've won three of their last four games and drawn the other. I think the run of games they’ve got will put them in a good place."

Manchester United's next four games are likely to be seen as winnable matches by Ferdinand as most of the teams they face are below them in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils' next clash is against eighth-place Wolves before they face twelfth place Aston Villa on January 15. Following these two games, they will face fellow top-four contenders West Ham on January 22.

Meanwhile, the 43-year old pundit also gave his opinion on the Premier League's title-winning predictions. "I think Liverpool would be my tip to rival Man City. But I know it could only be two games they miss when [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane go to the African Cup of Nations, but if they don't win those two games, then I think City have won it. 10 wins on the bounce [for Man City], 30-plus goals, and six conceded [in the last 10 games], that's a form that I don’t think anyone else is capable of achieving, so they're my favourites.’