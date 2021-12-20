Ex-PL Referee Baffled After Kane Escapes Red Card Despite Horrific Tackle On Robertson

While the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool game featured a 2-2 classic, it was not short of controversial moments. The match featured several points of contention, but none more so than Harry Kane's horrific sliding tackle on Andy Robertson, following which the England captain escaped a red card.

Even though the Liverpool full-back escaped unhurt, he could have suffered a severe injury had he not jumped to minimize the contact. The incident took place in the 20th minute, seven minutes after the 28-year old scored his first home Premier League goal of the 2021/22 campaign. Former referee Mark Clattenburg has discussed the incident, stating that he was unsure how Kane escaped a sending off.

Former Premier League referee lambasts Paul Tierney

While speaking to the Daily Mail about referee Paul Tierney's decision to give Harry Kane only a yellow card, Mark Clattenburg said, "If Harry Kane's lunge on Andy Robertson isn't a red card, then I'm not sure what is. The tackle is high. It's above the ankle. Studs are showing, and it's late. It didn't have a good look to it from any angle." Clattenburg then added that Robertson did well to jump out of the way, but insisted that on-field referee Tierney did not need the VAR to point out the decision, making it clear that it was a clear red card challenge.

"Andy Robertson sees the challenge coming from Harry Kane. He knows if he leaves his leg planted, then there's a good chance he'll be getting stretchered out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and spending Christmas in a moon boot. By jumping out of the way, Robertson avoids serious damage. Kane gets away with his lunge as referee Paul Tierney shows only a yellow, with VAR Chris Kavanagh deciding it was not a clear and obvious error. I'd have shown Kane red," added the former Premier League referee.

Tottenham vs Liverpool ends 2-2

Tottenham vs Liverpool was an exhilarating game as the momentum seemed to switch between the two sides. While the Reds dominated most of the possession, the Spurs had the better chances to put the ball in the back of the net. Antonio Conte's side took the lead in the seventh minute after Harry Kane came up with his trademark finish from close range.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side did not take long to make a comeback as Diogo Jota headed a brilliant equalizer in the 35th minute, with Andy Robertson delivering a fantastic cross. Liverpool began the second half where they left off in the first as they scored another goal in the 69th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a beautiful cross which Robertson headed home. However, Son Heung-min founded the equalizer five minutes after, with Reds goalkeeper Alisson making a crucial mistake.

While there were no more goals after this moment, there was a contentious incident that took place in the 77th minute involving Robertson. The Liverpool full-back was sent off for a challenge on Emerson after he lunged onto him. While the 27-year old himself admitted that it was not the best of challenges, the incident was controversial as the VAR instructed Tierney to review Robertson's challenge but not Kane's horrific tackle in the first half.

