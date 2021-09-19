Ex-PL Referee Reveals 'heated Argument' With Jose Mourinho During His Man United Stint

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg revealed a feud that took place between him and Jose Mourinho when the latter was in charge of Manchester United. In a column for the Daily Mail, Clattenburg revealed that the Portuguese tactician blamed him for the Red Devils' draw against Stoke City in 2017. This incident left the former referee furious, wanting him to quit officiating games.

The Stoke vs Manchester United match ended 1-1, with Wayne Rooney scoring a late free-kick. That goal helped the former English captain break Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United record, as he notched up his 250th goal for the club. However, things turned ugly after the match, as Mourinho engaged in a heated argument with Clattenburg, as discussed by the former Premier League referee in his column.

Mark Clattenburg vs Jose Mourinho feud details revealed

While Jose Mourinho is known for his antics and heated engages on the touchlines, Mark Clattenburg revealed a shocking incident that took place in 2017. In his column in the Daily Mail, the former Premier League referee wrote, "It was Stoke v Manchester United, January 21st 2017. Not long after full-time, there was a knock at my dressing room door. United manager Mourinho came in. 'You must be happy this time,' I said. 'You can't blame me for that draw, can you?' 'I can,' he said."

Clattenburg added, "He started going on about a handball in the penalty area by Ryan Shawcross. 'What you on about?' I said. 'I got that right, I know I did.' 'No. I've seen the video. You were wrong.' He was going on and on. Shut up man, will you?" After the heated quarrel, Clattenburg decided that he wanted to quit officiating because of 'idiots' like Mourinho.

Former Premier League referee wanted to quit officiating

Mark Clattenburg ended his column by writing, "I drove home while going over and over the Shawcross incident. I watched it on Match of the Day, and I was right, the ball hit him flush on the chest. So why was Mourinho playing funny buggers with me? I went to bed that night, and I knew I'd had enough. ‘You know what,' I thought, 'I can’t be bothered with idiots like that anymore.'"