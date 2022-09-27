Ex-PSG Player Leandro Paredes Opens Up On His Non-existent Relationship With Kylian Mbappe

Argentine footballer Leandro Paredes has revealed details about his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Bappe, during a recent conversation with ESPN Argentina. As reported by PSG Talk, Paredes admitted that he didn’t share a close relationship with Mbappe outside of the field, despite playing together since 2019. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder joined PSG in January 2019 following a transfer from Zenit St. Petersburg and is currently playing for Juventus on a year-long loan deal.

Meanwhile, speaking about his PSG teammate, Paredes said, “I’m not the one to talk about him; I had a relationship with those I had a relationship with, and those I didn’t, I can’t talk to you about”. The midfielder has emerged as a key player for the Juventus lineup ever since he joined the Italian club in the summer transfer window of 2022.

Leandro Paredes' performance for Juventus

While the Italian giants continue to struggle with injuries, the Argentine player has made five appearances across all competitions so far. In the five appearances, he has assisted once for the team in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. He was an important part of the PSG lineup and is known to be close with star footballers like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. during his tenure in Paris.

From 2019 to 2022, Paredes played a total of 117 matches for PSG and returned with three goals, alongside 10 assists. The best period in the club football career was for Zenit St. Petersburg, who fielded the youngster in 61 games, while returning with 10 goals and 16 assists. Representing other clubs like AS Roma, FC Empoli so far, the Argentian has played 303 club games and has a total tally of 24 goals and 30 assists.

Juventus' campaign in 2022 so far

It is pertinent to mention that Juventus have struggled in the 2022 season so far, as they are placed 8th in the Serie A 2022-23 points table. The club has returned with two wins, four draws and one defeat in the seven matches. On the other hand, the team sits at 3rd in the Group H standings of the UEFA Champions League below PSG and Benfica. Juventus will face Maccabi Haifa in their next two Champions League games, before locking horns against Benfica. The Italian giants then will host PSG on matchday 6 of UCL at the Juventus Stadium. In their next Serie A match, Juventus will face Bologna on October 3.