Ex-Russia Captain Roman Shirokov Hospitalises Referee After Brutal Kicking And Punching

Former Russia captain Roman Shirokov could face criminal prosecution after hospitalising a referee during the quarter-finals of the Moscow Celebrity Cup competition on Monday. Shirokov appeared to turn his anger towards the referee, Nikita Danchenko, after not being awarded a penalty during the game. The 39-year-old jogged towards the referee and earned a red card for his protests but following a heated exchange of words, Shirokov struck Danchenko across the face and then kicked the match official when he fell on the ground.

Referee attacked: Ex-Russia captain Roman Shirokov hospitalises official

While playing for Match TV, the TV channel the former Russia captain works for as a pundit, Roman Shirokov was furious upon not being awarded a penalty after being challenged inside the box. Shirokov quickly got back to his feet and yelled at Nikita Danchenko, who also walked towards the player before showing him a red card for his complaints. According to reports from The Mirror, Shirokov threatened Danchenko and said, "If you show me a red, I'll punch you with my fist."

Here's what former Russia star Roman Shirokov did to a referee in the yesterday's amateur league match after not being awarded a penalty he thought he earned. pic.twitter.com/tkSGHVBNo0 — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) August 11, 2020

Soon after being shown a red card, Roman Shirokov immediately squared a punch across Nikita Danchenko and then kicked the match official in his stomach when he fell on the floor. Players from the opposition team quickly intervened in the altercation and separated the two before Damchenko was treated on the field by medical staff. The match was abandoned following the shocking Roman Shirokov fight.

Ex-Russia captain Roman Shirokov fight: Referee Nikita Danchenko's injuries

Referee Nikita Danchenko took to social media to reveal the extent of his injuries following the attack from Roman Shirokov. Danchecko reportedly needed a number of stitches near his eyebrow and had bruises on his face. However, after spending nearly four hours in the hospital, Danchenko explained that the most important thing is that he feels fine.

Shirokov, who made 57 appearances and played in three UEFA Championships for Russia, issued an apology towards Danchenko the next morning via social media. The former Russia captain has been suspended by Match TV but since the tournament is not linked with the Russian Football Union or the Moscow Football Federation, Shirokov is unlikely to face any football sanctions. However, there is a chance that Shirokov might face criminal charges in the future.

Image Credits - Artur Petrosyan Twitter