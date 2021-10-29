Ex-Tottenham Striker Darren Bent Urges Mohamed Salah To Snub Real Madrid And Barca

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has urged Liverpool star striker Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal with the Red Devils instead of looking for a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Egyptian’s contract expires in 2023 and the management at Anfield is doing all it can to tie down their superstar. In the current season, Salah has been in sublime touch having scored 15 goals in 12 appearances for the club, this including a hattrick against Manchester United last weekend at the Old Trafford.

As per a few reports, should Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are waiting to offer the player a contract but Darren Bent strongly feels that Liverpool are currently a better side than both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent was heard saying "Do you know what he (Mohamed Salah) has on his side as well? There aren’t too many places he can go. You look at Barcelona or Real Madrid; neither of them are in any sort of financial state. Not now they’re not, Liverpool are massive. Where would you rather go right now?

He further went on to add that while Real Madrid did bid high for Mbappe, they are in a state of a rebuild. “I know they bid something crazy for Kylian Mbappe, but that looks like who they are set on getting. They are in a rebuild” further going on to add that if it were him, he would choose to stay, “If Barca or Real came in for me right now and I’m at Liverpool, I would stay where I am.”

The former Tottenham striker added that the player should look at the clubs that have the potential right now to win the Champions League. "When you talk about the biggest clubs in the world right now, in terms of who could go on and win the Champions League, I think of Liverpool, Chelsea, City, PSG, Bayern," he said.

Liverpool have had a perfect start to their campaign and are unbeaten across all competitions, they now will gear up to welcome Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

