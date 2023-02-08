Ex-UEFA Chief Investigator Explains Why PL's Case Against Man City Is Stronger Than Theirs

A few days after the Premier League shockingly charged Manchester City for multiple alleged financial breaches, former UEFA chief investigator Yves Leterme has explained why he believes that England's top flight have a stronger case than they did against the Cityzens.

Man City's inability to appeal to CAS makes PL's case stronger: Leterme

Since the charges brought up by the Premier League will not fall under the scope of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), former UEFA chief investigator Yves Leterme believes that England's top flight have a stronger case than they did as any investigation would be carried out by an independent commission.

When asked about the same in an interview with Sporza, Leterme replied, "That would make this case stronger. And then there is another element: the scope of the complaint is now broader than that at UEFA. Both in time and in substance. Especially because the Premier League does not have to adhere to the same strict limitation periods as we do. We encountered a period of five years, which meant that we could not use important elements."

Leterme added, "There was a total lack of transparent flow of financial information. With a battery of lawyers, they did everything they could to counter the work of our auditors. In addition, it turned out that money from sponsorship was actually paid by the owner. Finally, there were also ambiguities surrounding contracts. However, thanks to emails and bank statements, we had hard evidence."

Despite having a strong case against Manchester City, Leterme concluded his remarks by explaining why they did not succeed in winning it. "The problem, however, was that UEFA's ruling could be contested with an arbitration committee, which does not fall under the real judiciary. Those arbitrators are always drawn from 10 to 12 of the same people and can reduce the sentence because they consider it too severe," explained the former UEFA chief investigator.

Manchester City shocked by Premier League's charges against them

After the Premier League revealed that they were charging Manchester City for multiple financial breaches during a nine-year period between 2009/10 and 2017/18, the Cityzens expressed their shock at the same by issuing a statement. Their statement read,

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."