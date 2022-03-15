Ex-West Ham Indian Star Slams Lionel Messi & Neymar's UCL Performance: 'Would Boo As Well'

The first week of the Round of 16 stages of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) ended last week, and some surprising results were witnessed. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bottled up a 2-0 lead against Real Madrid despite leading Los Blancos until the 45th minute of the match.

The La Liga heavyweights fought back in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to win the match 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals stages.

Following a disastrous performance in the UCL, several stars of the PSG team were booed by the fans at the Parc des Princes, with the most notable names being Lionel Messi and Neymar. Kylian Mbappe was perhaps the only star that was cheered on whenever he received the ball. Indian women's goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who has played for West Ham, gave her opinion on the booing faced by the top stars of the club.

'Boos faced by Messi and Neymar are justified post UCL loss': Aditi

On being asked what she made of the boos faced by Lionel Messi and Neymar during PSG's latest clash against Bordeaux, Aditi Chauhan told Republic World in a conference call, "It completely makes sense. If I was a PSG fan I would probably do the same. Representing a big club like that you need to turn up. You need to put in your 100%."

She went on to compare how the Real Madrid players competed for their badge and gave it their all in the all-important UEFA Champions League clash against PSG as compared to most of the players of the French outfit. "The most shocking part is that if I compare the Real Madrid performance (to the PSG performance), and the first goal that Karim Benzema scored; the way he was chasing down the ball when it was played to Donarruma at the 60th minute, when everyone thought the game was over, shows the passion and the desire to win.

Aditi believes that the UCL game was a clear reflection of the leadership difference seen in the two teams. On the one hand, the likes of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric inspired Real Madrid to perform at their highest level, while the same could not be seen from the PSG team.

"(The desire to win) is also the part of the leadership that Benzema and Modric showed. The way they turned up, the way they lifted the entire team, that is the kind of expectation you have from the top players in the world, what did not happen for PSG."

As for Kylian Mbappe, who was perhaps the only PSG player that was cheered by the fans, Aditi added, "And Mbappe alone cannot carry this team. Ultimately this is a team sport. Everyone needs to contribute their end. And if I was a PSG supporter, I would have cheered Mbappe because he was playing for the club, unlike the others."

