EXCLUSIVE: Terry Phelan Has Incredible Suggestion For Pep Guardiola Ahead Of UCL Final

Manchester City and Chelsea will lock horns in what is arguably the greatest game of the season in Porto for the Champions League final. The two Premier League sides have been brilliant throughout the tournament and are just a step away from claiming the biggest prize in European club football. Ahead of the all-important UCL final, former Man City and Chelsea player and revered analyst Terry Phelan has given his take on the game in an exclusive interview with Republic World. Here is more on the Man City vs Chelsea team news and where to watch UCL final -

"Manchester City are doing more than just put an XI on the pitch"

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have not been the traditional superpowers in football, but have risen to prominence this century following their expensive takeovers by Roman Abramovich and the City Football Group. The two outfits have enjoyed great success in the years since lifting the Premier League 10 times between them, with Chelsea also winning the Champions League and the Europa League twice. When quizzed on how the final is a great advertisement for expensive takeovers and continues investment, Terry Phelan opines that both clubs have spent money in the past even before their takeovers. Phelan stated that football is now a money and investment business, and both Chelsea and Man City have done to bring in the best talents on board.

Manchester City hasn't just built a first XI, they have built fabulous infrastructure, academies in Manchester and around the globe. They have built jobs around Etihad, the community work has been fantastic around the world. They bought Mumbai City FC which won the ISL title this year. They haven't come to India and splashed the money, they have done their research before setting base in Mumbai. A whole lot of other clubs have spent money, but haven't had the success they've had. - Terry Phelan on Man City's heavy investment and cash influx

The former Irish footballer said that the Blues were doing it during his latter days at Stamford Bridge, while the Cityzens biggest buy was that of Sergio Aguero in 2011. Phelan said that Pep Guardiola's side have done well to put their 'disastrous' last season to bed and claim the Premier League title back. He spoke more in length on how the City Football Group were doing more than just putting an XI on the pitch but were building infrastructure, academies, jobs and communities in Manchester and over the globe, including their takeover of Mumbai City FC. Phelan also pointed out that how other teams have spent money over the years but haven't had the success like these two clubs and the owners deserve credit for the same.

"Manchester City will never up with the big boys until they win the Champions League"

Terry Phelan, while lavishing praise on Manchester City, opined that the club have to win the Champions League at any costs. The City Football Group have pursued the European Dream with great interest and the Champions League final on Saturday marks their first attempt at closing in on the dream. Phelan states that if Man City fail to lift the trophy on Saturday, the club should try to do it while Guardiola is still at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will never be up with the big boys if they don't win the Champions League. They have to get over this hurdle now. If they don't win it this year, they have to somehow win it within Pep's tenure. He's got a wonderful team of players and hasn't won the Champions League since 2011. He will want to get the monkey off his back and doing it with man City will be the icing on the cake, especially after the season they have had. - Terry Phelan on why the Champions League if important for Man City

"Manchester City will want to win it more than Chelsea"

Terry Phelan further opined that Manchester City will crave success more than Chelsea on Saturday night, considering the Blues have been there before and have already lifted the Champions League in the past. However, he believes that Guardiola will have his team playing the normal way and won't change much against a defensive-minded Tuchel. Phelan states that the German has had the Blues playing to a set formula that is solid at the back despite the struggles of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

The former Irish footballer claimed that it will be key for the Cityzens to not get frustrated and bank on their array of attacking talent, including the likes of Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne to get the goals. As a result, Phelan's Man City vs Chelsea prediction is that the boys from Manchester will win the title. Phelan also remarkably suggested that keeping the Sergio Aguero Barcelona move aside, Guardiola must play him in the final if he is fit.

Man City vs Chelsea team news: Predicted XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Man City vs Chelsea prediction

We predict that Man City will win their first Champions League title on Saturday, beating Chelsea 2-1 in extra time.

Where to watch UCL final?

Fans wondering how to watch Champions League final live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Champions League final live broadcast in India will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, UCL final stream in India will also be available on the SonyLIV app.

