Exclusive: Watch Visuals Of The Fan Frenzy In London From England Vs Italy Euro 2020 Final

Sadly for England-- it's not coming home! For the first time since 1968, Italy lifted the EURO 2020 trophy after an epic finale to the European Championship which saw a clash between the two sides. After a nail-biting match that ultimately came down to penalties, Italy swiped the trophy in England's own backyard in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley in London on Sunday. In an exclusive report, Republic TV has captured highlights and visuals of the EURO 2020 Final from London which celebrates the frenzy, excitement, and emotions of the fans who witnessed one of the most epic nights in football history.

Ahead of the match fans were seen standing outside the Wembley Stadium sloganeering in support of their team. The pre-match celebrations by both sides witnessed dancing and singing and mini-football matches between fans outside the stadium. Several of the fans who were not able to make it to the stadium took the celebrations outside as they heard live reports of the match between England and Italy. The celebrations also saw a stunning fly-past with the words 'It's Coming Home'', as England hoped to win the championship after 55 years.

England Police was seen patrolling the roads converging to the Stadium, asking fans to maintain calm and celebrate peacefully. For the most part, fans outside the stadium displayed their excitement in peace waving flags of England and Italy.

England was dominating the initial 20 minutes of the game with the change of formation for England tough for the Italians to read. However, a slow-and-steady Italy soon caught up pace. The Azzurri dominated the proceedings after that and in the 67th minute, Bonnuci found the back of the net owing to a goalmouth scramble following a dangerous corner. After extra time the Italians won the toss and chose to shoot first. Domenico Berardi and Harry Kane both converted their respective penalties while Andrea Belotti's penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire put the Three Lions ahead 2-1. On the other hand, England missed all three of their penalties thereby sending Italy riding to victory with 3-2, 1-1 after extra time.

With Italy's victory confirmed, fireworks erupted onto the streets of London with Italy's fans in frenzy. As soon as visitors began to leave the stadiums, more celebrations ensued onto the streets in the form of singing and dancing. The visuals also saw some England fans breaking down in disappointment over their loss. England will now look to redeem itself in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.