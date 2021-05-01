Expert Panel Probing Diego Maradona's Death Makes Shocking Allegations Over Medical Care

A medical board appointed to investigate the death of Diego Maradona recently concluded that the football icon died because he did not receive proper medical care. The Argentine footballer died on 25 November 2020 after suffering a heart attack. Shortly after his demise, Argentine prosecutors launched investigations and ordered searches of properties of his personal doctor and others involved in his care.

According to Sputnik, the report by the medical team will be published on May 3, however, people who had access to it told Todo Noticias and Clarin media outlet that Maradona died because his personal doctors and nurses did not give due attention to the athlete even though he suffered from cirrhosis and heart problems. Maradonna reportedly also did not follow any diet or nutritional plan drawn by professionals and was not given any medications that would have addressed the said health issues.

‘Recklessness and inexperience’

"It was recklessness and inexperience,” sources told Todo Noticias. They further revealed another crucial detail about Maradonna’s time of death. The medical board said that the athlete died between 4 and 6am, when he was sleeping. But, nurse Dahiana Madrid and Ricardo Almiron, who took care of the footballer after his brain surgery previously told investigators that Maradona was alive when they checked on him in the morning.

Madrid late retracted her statement and said that she was told to lie by the medical firm Medidom, for which she works. The medical board noted that the paramedic, who arrived with an ambulance, certified the death at 1:15pm. Nurses, on the other hand, said that they tried to resuscitate Maradona for 45 minutes before the ambulance arrived.

Clarin media outlet reported that this and other details may prompt prosecutors to change the charges from manslaughter caused by medical negligence to an abandonment of a person in danger and homicide with malice. It is worth mentioning that If found guilty, the seven people currently under investigation may face between 15 and 25 years in jail. Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque, as well as psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, have reportedly denied the accusations and said that they did what they thought was best for the athlete.

(Image: AP)

