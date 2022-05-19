Explained: Revenue Details Of Women's & Men's Team's 'equal Pay' Deal With US Soccer

In the latest development, the US Soccer Federation has agreed to a monumental agreement, as per which the men's and women's teams will receive equal compensation for the first time. One of the major changes as per this agreement is that FIFA has agreed to double the women's prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

US Soccer will take 10% of the money awarded to each team and then split the rest among the 46 players on the teams' rosters: 23 women and 23 men. Below is a detailed look at some of the terms that are included in the historic deal made by the US Soccer Federation.

Terms included in agreements of US Soccer deal

World Cup prize money

The unions have agreed to pool FIFA's World Cup payments for the 2022 Men's World Cup and the 2023 Women's World Cup. US Soccer will take 10% of the money awarded to each team before splitting it evenly between the 46 players on the rosters of both the men's and women's teams. This amount will increase to 20% from the 2026 and 2027 tournaments onwards.

For qualifiers of a World Cup or other major tournaments, each player gets $10,000 per game in base pay plus $14,000 for a win and $4,000 for a draw. FIFA earmarked $400 million for the 2018 men’s tournament, including $38 million to champion France, and $30 million for the 2019 women’s tournament, including $4 million to the champion United States.

As for the 2022 Men's World Cup, the prize money has been increased to $440 million. Meanwhile, the football association's president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed to double the women's prize money to $60 million for the 2023 World Cup. While the men's teams have qualified for the World Cup this year, the women's team will take part in a qualifying tournmanet later this year.

Olympic prize money

Each player earns a $10,000 per game appearance fee, $12,000 for a win and $4,000 for a draw. There is a $36,000 bonus for an Olympic gold medal, $24,000 for a silver and $8,000 for a bronze.

Other competitions

Players will split 70% of the prize money for a Concacaf Gold Cup and the equivalent women’s tournament, and get payments of $12,000 for a win and $4,000 for a draw in the Gold Cup, Nations League or other official competitions.

Each also will get an $8,000 appearance fee for exhibitions and $10,000 for competitive matches, $10,000 for a win over a team in the top 25 of the FIFA rankings and select rivals (Mexico for the men, Canada for the women) and $3,000 for a draw; for other opponents, the figures are $5,000 for a win and $2,000 for a draw.

Commercial Revenue

The men and women will also receive commercial revenue from tickets for the matches controlled by the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). Each team will also receive a portion of broadcast, partner and sponsor revenue. The players on each team will split the commercial money based on their share of total rosters, and will share 10% of the amount from $55 million up to $75 million, and 15% of the amount over $75 million. As for the ticket money, it will be shared at $3 per ticket for 2022 and $5.06 per ticket or 10% of the average price if there is a sellout for 2023-26. The figure will increase to $5.75 for 2027-28.

Retirement

Players will each get a 401(k) plan and the USSF will match up to 5% of a player’s compensation, subject to IRS limits. That money will be deducted from the shares of commercial revenue.

Child Care

Child care, covered for women for more than 25 years, will be extended to men during national team training camps and matches.

(Inputs from AP)