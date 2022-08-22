Last Updated:

Explained: Why Are Manchester United Fans Protesting Ahead Of Team's Liverpool Fixture?

Manchester United are having a disastrous start to the Premier League where the team has lost both their opening matches under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United fans protest

Manchester United has got off to the worst possible start to their new season losing their opening two matches of the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently at the bottom of the points table and next face Liverpool. Ahead of the Manchester United vs Liverpool, the club is likely to face problems with Manchester United fans planning to line up a protest against the team owners, The Glazers.

Why are Manchester United protests taking place yet again?

According to Metro.co.uk, Manchester United has spent over a billion pounds in transfer fees since 2012, with the majority of the signings not yielding the desired results. Apart from making disastrous signings, the Glazer family have taken £1.1billion out of the club in the last 17 years, which includes £743million in interest payments on the money they used to purchase the club in May 2005. Owners of the Old Trafford club have also reportedly paid £133 million in dividends in the last ten years. The United supporters’ group 1958 is planning demonstrations against the way Glazers have been handling the club. 1958 have publicised the walk-out with the #EmtyOldTrafford hashtag however other groups are yet to publicly announce the walkout.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp demands three points if Manchester United protests take place

With the season up and running, Liverpool manager Klopp has said that the Reds should be handed victory rather than the match getting rearranged. Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford in May 2021 was postponed after Manchester United fans entered the stadium staging protest against the Glazer family. The game was rescheduled for two weeks later, with Liverpool winning the match 2-4.

Ahead of the high-octane Premier League clash, the Liverpool manager said: “I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we should get the points. We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season."

“I don’t think it will and I really hope this won’t happen – I have no idea what could happen and I don’t think about it. People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home. But in a situation like this always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared for it." Klopp added.

