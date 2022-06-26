EXPLAINED: Why Man Utd Fans Are Planning Protests Ahead Of Erik Ten Hag's First Home Match

After a poor campaign, last term Manchester United is set to begin a new chapter under new manager Erik Ten Hag. The new manager is looking to build a squad capable of challenging for a top-four spot. While the former Ajax manager has been given a full pre-season to set up his squad a new problem has erupted off the field for the club.

Manchester United fans to stage protest at Old Trafford

Erik Ten Hag first home game in charge is a friendly fixture against Rayo Vallecano. The Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano match is set to be played on Sunday, July 31, however, fans are plotting protest due to frustrations over the ownership continue. According to an article by Manchester Evening news, Manchester United supporters plan to gather outside Old Trafford in the hours before the July friendly against Rayo Vallecano. A peaceful protest is reportedly being planned, with the owners - not the new manager.

According to the report, fans are angered by the owners' decision to take biannual dividend payments from the club, with six Glazer family members who hold shares in the club receiving roughly £8 milllion of the near-£11m payout. The report also states that Glazers have regularly taken sums of money out of the football club. Manchester United's debts had risen to nearly £500m in their latest financial accounts, an increase of 11.8 per cent from last year.

Manchester United pre-season fixture and schedule for 2022/23

Coming to Manchester United pre-season fixture, The Red Devils will head to Bangkok, Thailand to face Liverpool on July 12. The team will then travel to Melbourne, Australia to take on A-league side, Melbourne Victory on July 15 after which they will take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at the same venue on July 19. Manchester United will finish their tour against Premier League rivals Aston Villa on July 23 at Perth's Optus Stadium.

The Red Devils will then face Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway, on July 30 before returning to home turf for playing Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano on July 31. Speaking of fixtures for the 2022/23 season, Manchester United will begin the season with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. The new season will begin earlier than usual due to the break between 12/13 November and 26 December for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, the season will end on May 28, 2023, with all the 10 games of the final game week played simultaneously.