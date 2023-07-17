Explained: Why The Indian Football Team Is Unlikely To Feature In Asian Games 2023

It looks like the Indian football team will not be competing in the Asian Games for the second time in a row since they could not meet the Sports Ministry's criteria of being rated among the top-8 teams on the continent. Igor Stimac, head coach of the national senior team, was initially supposed to take an Under-23 team to the Asian Games, which is slated to take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China. This choice was anticipated to be made following the King's Cup in Thailand, which is scheduled to take place from September 7 to 10.

3 things you need to know

Indian football team is currently ranked 18th among the Asian Teams

India has displayed massive improvements, winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship 2023 this season

Since 2002, Asian Games has been a U-23 tournament with three senior players allowed

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri Reveals How Conversation With Virat Kohli 'just Hits The Right Note'

Sports Ministry sent IOA and NSFs a letter regarding the Asian Games 2023

Since 2002, the Asian Games' football contests have adhered to an Under-23 format, allowing three players older than that age restriction to be a part of each squad.

Recently, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all of the National Sports Federations (NSFs) received a letter from the Ministry of Sports informing them that only sports that have placed up to eighth among competing Asian nations in the previous year should be taken into consideration for the Asian Games.

Sadly, India's football squad does not rank among the top eight in Asia. They are now ranked 18th among nations associated with the Asian Football Confederation.

Also Read: This team fights, no matter where and against which team: Sunil Chhetri

What has AIFF decided to do next ?

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has stated its intention to request the Sports Ministry to rethink it's decision to send the Indian football squad to the Asian Games 2023. Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General of the AIFF, told PTI:

This is a decision taken by the government. So, we have to abide by it. However, we will make an appeal to the government to reconsider the decision as far as football is concerned. The Indian team's performance this year has been extremely encouraging. It will be a great boost for football, especially for the U-23 boys, if they get an opportunity to play in the Asian Games.

Prabhakaran emphasized the team's outstanding performance this year, as well as the prospective benefits of participating in the Asian Games, particularly for the Under-23 players. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) previously denied approval of the Indian football squad for the 2018 Asian Games owing to their ranking outside of Asia's top eight.