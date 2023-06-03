FA Cup Final: How Much Cash Will The Winning Team Take Home?

Manchester City will try to take another step towards a famous treble when they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Having already captured the Premier League title, the English Champs will now shift their focus on securing another domestic title. The telecast will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

A lot of pride will be at stake in this season’s third Manchester Derby will be witnessed by almost 90000 supporters at a packed Wembley. United got a drubbing at the hands of their archrivals in October last year as they were plunged in the deep with a 6-3 thrashing.

But the Red Devils successfully pulled off a brilliant comeback win in January as they got the better of their noisy neighbours in an entertaining clash.

How much Prize Money will the FA Cup winner receive?

There has been an increase in the prize money as the FA Cup winning team will take home a whopping £2 million. Liverpool pocketed £1.8 million last year while Chelsea made £900,000 for being the runners-up. This time, the losing team will get £1 million.

Here is the prize money breakup:

FA Cup Winners £2,000,000

Runners-up £1,000,000

Semi-final losing team £500,000

Semi-final winning team £1,000,000

Quarter-final winning team £450,000

It's Final day 🏆

It's derby day ⚔️@ManCity and @ManUtd will battle it out for the #EmiratesFACup title - who will be crowned champions? pic.twitter.com/1AMzl0yNgS — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023

Pep Guardiola already confirmed that Stefan Ortega has been the preferred choice in this particular competition and he will be in the goal at Wembley. “He is going to play. I have always been like that in the FA Cup. At Barcelona and Bayern as well. The keeper who plays in the FA Cup is going to play.”

Read More: Man City vs Man United live streaming: How to watch FA Cup final in India, UK and US

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Ruben Dias were missing in City's last Premier League game, but the former Barcelona manager revealed they will be available for this crucial clash. They trained well last two sessions. They are all of them, more or less fine.”

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Garnacho, Rashford