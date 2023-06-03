FA Cup Final: Ten Hag Opens Up On Snubbing Players From Man Utd Squad; 'I Make Choices'

Manchester United are all set to look horns against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium in London. Heading into the first-ever major final between City and United, all eyes are on Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd, who are looking to destroy City’s dream of concluding the season with a treble. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match, ten Hag has become a talking point for football fans on social media for his comments about the United squad.

Speaking to the reporters, Erik ten Hag said he was relaxed about snubbing players from the squad. "Of course, there will always be disappointment about the starting 11 and the bench but it's a normal process in a club like Manchester United, we have to deal with it, players have to deal with it, the squad has to deal with it, I make the choices,” said the Manchester United head coach, as quoted by Goal.

"If it's important for the fans it's important for us"

The Dutchman further acknowledged of being aware of the fact that the Red Devils enthusiasts want to protect their team’s status of being the only English team to complete the treble of trophies. “If it's important for the fans, it's important for us, so we will give everything to win the cup. I know what the fans are thinking but what we want is to restore Manchester United by winning trophies, so on Saturday we have the opportunity to win a trophy [and] we don't want to be distracted by anything,” Erik ten Hag added.

What is at stake during the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final?

“It's not necessary [to discuss treble with players], it will not give more motivation to the team because their motivation is already [high] enough, it can't be more. We want to win a cup they have the opportunity to crown the season, what more do you need?,” the Dutchman added. This will be the 21st FA Cup final appearance for United, which is the joint-most tally by any side in history, alongside Arsenal.

They will now seek to win the trophy for the 13th time. On the other hand, the Citizens head into Wembley Stadium looking to win their seventh FA Cup final. Here’s a look at the predicted Manchester United starting XI ahead of the much-anticipated summit clash.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.