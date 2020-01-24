FA Cup Round 4 Preview: Rampant Southampton Host Spurs; Man City Play Fulham At Home

The FA Cup fixtures list for the fourth round will see a host of Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Southampton play against English clubs from various divisions. The highlight match will be the Southampton vs Spurs game while Man City vs Fulham could also be an entertaining tie. All eyes will be on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who are under immense pressure to progress to the next round of the FA Cup. Here is the entire FA Cup fixtures list along with FA Cup live streaming details.

FA Cup fixtures list

Your #EmiratesFACup fourth round fixtures: a thread 👇



Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

The Saints will take on Premier League opponents Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the ongoing FA Cup. Ralph Hassenhutl and co. have enjoyed major success in the English top-flight since December 2019 and will hope to pull off a win against Spurs. Can Jose Mourinho and Co. lift the morale within the team by beating Southampton in the fourth round?

Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United

Tranmere Rovers will take on English giants Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup. After the embarrassing defeat against Burnley, the pressure will undoubtedly be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to progress further in the competition and bring home some sort of silverware this season to keep the fans happy. Can a Marcus Rashford-less Manchester United beat Tranmere away from home?

FA Cup live streaming details

The FA Cup fourth round will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network this Saturday and Sunday. For Android and Apple OS users, the match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. Don't forget to catch the FA Cup live streaming over the weekend.

Man City vs Fulham

Manchester City have been second best in the Premier League behind league leaders - Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's team are the FA Cup defending champions and will hope to lay their hands on the coveted trophy once again this year. They will go up against a strong Fulham side led by Aleksandr Mitrovic in the fourth round. Can Man City make it two FA Cup wins in two years?

Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool

League One side Shrewsbury Town take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup fixtures list. The Premier League table-toppers are expected to comfortably brush aside Shrewsbury in the third round despite an injury to Sadio Mane. Can Jurgen Klopp's unstoppable Liverpool make it all the way to the FA Cup finals this season?

