FA Cup: Liverpool Beat Cardiff 3-1 After Diogo Jota's Terrific Header Opens Goal Tally

Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota made headlines during the FA Cup fourth-round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City on Sunday for opening the tally of goals for the Reds by a terrific header from a free kick. In the 53rd minute of the game being played at the Anfield Stadium, Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped a free-kick delivery into the penalty area from the right-wing as Jota’s superb header in the box sent the ball into the far corner of the goal post. Jota’s effort saw the home side gain a 1-0 lead in the match, as the team scored a total of three goals while conceding only one.

Watch the header by Diogo Jota:

Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott add to Liverpool's score

Takumi Minamino scored the second goal for Liverpool in the 68th minute, before Harvey Elliott took the lead to 3-0 by scoring another in the 76th minute. The visitors scored their lone goal in the 80th minute, courtesy of Rubin Colwill’s strike, however, failed to match Liverpool’s level. Meanwhile, Jota’s header became the biggest talking point of the game for football fans, as he became the second-highest goal scorer for Liverpool across competitions by scoring his 15th goal of the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Salah with 23 goals is the only Premier League player to score more goals than Jota.

Key stats of the FA cup match

Jota finished the match with a total of 61 touches, four shots, and three chances created while, 18-year-old Harvey Elliott also justified his substitution into the game as he had 40 touches, and three shots in the 32 minutes he played with a 90% pass accuracy, which also includes the 76th-minute goal. At the same time, Minamino’s last four goals for Liverpool, including the one at the 68th minute have all come while playing at home. Meanwhile, by winning the match in a dominant fashion, Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the second time in the last seven seasons.

Diago Jota's sublime form for Liverpool

Jota joined the Reds in September 2020 and has rightly justified his selection as he has scored 28 goals for the team so far in 58 appearances. Jota and Alexander-Arnold proved their worth as a duo for the winning side as the team’s last three domestic cup goals have been assisted by Alexander-Arnold. Interestingly enough, Diogo was the scorer on all three occasions.

