FA Cup Semi-final Draw: Man City Play Chelsea, Leicester To Battle It Out With Southampton

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City hammered Everton 3-0 in the quarter-final of the FA Cup to progress further in the competition. Elsewhere, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United failed to survive the threat posed by Leicester City, as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by the Foxes. Following the conclusion of the quarter-final, the FA Cup semi final draw is now out. Here are the detailed FA Cup fixtures.

FA Cup quarter-final highlights: Southampton, Man City progress into final four

Southampton managed to book a berth in the semi-final of the competition following their thrilling victory over Bournemouth. Moussa Djenepo bagged the lead in the 37th minute, followed by a brace from Nathan Redmond in the second half to hammer the Cherries at home.

Elsewhere, Man City succeeded in edging past Everton in the quarter-final of the FA Cup. Everton were stern to not concede in the first half despite a couple of early challenges. But Pep Guardiola's men managed to turn the tie around in the final six minutes with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne netting a goal each, with the team's name occurring in the FA Cup semi final schedule.

FA Cup quarter-final highlights: Leicester hammer MUFC, Chelsea defeat Sheffield

Leicester City succeeded in halting Man United's match into the semi-final on Sunday. The Foxes bagged the lead in the 24th minute with Kelechi Iheanacho racing to get onto the ball following a defensive debacle from midfielder Fred. Although Mason Greenwood equalised sooner, Leicester went on to seal the tie in the second half with a goal each from Youri Tielemans and Iheanacho scoring a goal each.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea managed to deal with the Sheffield United challenge comfortably. Sheffield's Oliver Norwood conceded an own goal to provide the Blues with a much-needed breakthrough in the 24th minute. Chelsea were heading towards a close-edged victory, with Hakim Ziyech further sealing the tie with an injury-time goal to extend Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten streak across all competitions.

FA Cup semi final draw

The FA Cup semi-final draw took place around the same time, or specifically during the half time of the clash between Leicester City and Man United. The likes of Leicester City, Manchester City, Chelsea and Southampton progress into the final four of the competition. Here are the detailed FA Cup fixtures and FA Cup semi final date:

Leicester City vs Southampton - April 17, 2021

Chelsea vs Manchester City - April 17, 2021

How to purchase FA Cup semi final tickets?

Notably, the complete FA Cup semi final schedule is not out yet, with the kick-off timings for both the games set to be declared in the coming days. Meanwhile, the FA Cup semi final tickets could be purchased via the relevant competing clubs. Children below the age of two will not be permitted in the stadium, except in the hospitality areas and boxes.

