FA Cup Semi-finals Schedule, Live Streaming In India Details, Fixtures And Full Preview

The FA Cup semi final fixtures will see Premier league powerhouses Arsenal, Man City, Man United and Chelsea battle it out for a chance at domestic silverware this weekend. The Man United vs Chelsea clash will the first of FA Cup semi final fixtures, followed by the Arsenal vs Man City clash on Sunday. Here's a look our preview of the FA Cup semi final fixtures and the FA Cup semi final live stream details.

FA Cup semi final fixtures: Man United vs Chelsea

Man United will take on Chelsea for the fourth time this season at The Wembley, on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Siolskjaer's side has registered victories in each of those meetings, knocking Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup in October. While the Red Devils enter the clash as favourites due to their impressive 18-match unbeaten run and their superior head-to-head record over Chelsea, Frank Lampard's side packs a punch and could end their hoodoo when they take the field at Wembley. For Man United, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams and Phil Jones are injury doubts, while Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour.

FA Cup semi final fixtures: Arsenal vs Man City preview

Mikel Arteta will lead his Arsenal side against his former employers' Man City in the FA Cup semi final. The Gunners suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat the last time they faced off Pep Guardiola's men and the defending FA Cup champions are favourites for the Arsenal vs Man City clash. Arsenal registered a surprise 2-1 win over Premier League champions Liverpool in their last outing, while Man City brushed past Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Arteta will miss the services of Bernd leno, Callum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli for the Arsenal vs Man City clash. Mesut Ozil, Pablo Mari, Matteo Guendouzi are also doubts for the clash. Man City will be without Sergio Aguero, Claudio Bravo and Jaoa Cancelo for their trip to Wembley.

🗓 SEMI-FINAL SCHEDULE 🗓



Your #EmiratesFACup semi-final fixtures and where to watch them in the UK have been confirmed! pic.twitter.com/3vQNRKOWp5 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) July 1, 2020

FA Cup semi final fixtures: Predicted line-ups

Man United XI vs Chelsea: Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes; Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford.

Man United XI vs Chelsea: Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes; Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea XI vs Man United: Willy Caballero; Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri; Ross Barkley, Jorginho; Willian, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal XI vs Man City: Emiliano Martinez; Cedric Soares, Sokratis, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette.

Man City XI vs Arsenal: Ederson; Kyle Walker; John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyadh Mahrez; Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling

FA Cup semi final fixtures: How to watch FA Cup semi final live?

Fans in India can watch the FA Cup semi final live on the Sony ESPN network. Sony ESPN are the official broadcasters of the FA Cup in India and will telecast the FA Cup semi final live on Sunday, June 19, 2020. The Man United vs Chelsea clash will kick off at 10:30 PM IST, while the Arsenal vs Man City clash will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, June 20. Fans can also watch the FA Cup semi final live on the Sony LIV app. For in-match highlights and scorecard updates, one can keep tabs on the social media handles of FA Cup and the respective teams.

