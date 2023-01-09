FA Launches Investigation Into Homophobic Chants During City’s 4-0, FA Cup Win Vs Chelsea

In a major development on Sunday night, it was revealed that the Football Association will launch an investigation into the alleged homophobic chants during the Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup tie on Sunday. City earned a thumping 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, at the Etihad Stadium. While several City fans were heard chanting homophobic slurs, the club condemned the behavior of its fans.

As reported by BBC, Manchester City said the club "strongly condemns the behaviour of a minority of fans". "We are proud to celebrate inclusivity in football and ask all fans to join us in creating a positive environment and atmosphere, where everyone is welcomed, accepted and has a fantastic matchday experience,” Manchester City said. This comes days after the FA revealed it with speaking with Manchester United due to similar chants during their 3-1 victory over Everton on Friday.

'We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination,' says FA

Meanwhile, FA put out a statement condemning the fans’ action on Sunday and said, “We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit. Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affect their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches so that a clearer stance and understanding of the chant can be established“.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch,” the statement further read. It is pertinent to mention that, as per BBC’s report Chelsea fans were also involved in some disturbances, late in the game. Earlier in January 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service had heard these chants as homophobic slurs. Anyone found to have used the homophobic slurs could face prosecution.