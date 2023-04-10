FA To Investigate Elbowing Of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson By An Assistant Referee

Liverpool might have opened the top-four race in the Premier League but Andy Robertson's scuffle with the assistant referee has blown things out of proportion. Constantine Hatzidakis was a part of the match official contingent during the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on Sunday and it appeared he struck his elbow on the face of the Liverpool left back. The incident has created a furore and both PGMOL and FA are now involved very actively in further pursuing the incident.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) takes care of all referring appointments in the Premier League as things stand. Robertson pleaded with the match referee Paul Tierney and complained of the incident. But the referee didn't care to pay any heed to him and instead of handling the issues served a yellow card to the Scottish.

FA to investigate Andy Robertson incident during Liverpool vs Arsenal match

It has now been reported FA will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and the accused linesman will not be involved in any Premier League matches in any capacity. A statement from the PGMOL read, "PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield."

Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson? pic.twitter.com/dAYCgeVjhY — Tony (@TonyL_01) April 9, 2023

Arsenal looked to be on the course of a famous victory at Anfield with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but the Reds made a brilliant comeback as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino made sure the Gunners didn't leave the Merseyside with full points.

This is probably the first kind of incident when a match official has been accused of manhandling a player during an ongoing high-voltage game. Recently Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was handed a stringent punishment for pushing and shoving referee Chris Kavanagh during a FA Cup encounter against Manchester United. He has been banned for eight matches.

Match officials have often been in the midst of criticism regarding match-related decisions be it a penalty or any such happenings. PGMOL again had to issue a statement after Brighton & Hove Albion's 1-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's tackle of Kaoru Mitoma was deemed to be a clear-cut penalty but the Seagulls were denied which prompte the refereeing body to issue a clarification.

"During that dialogue, PGMOL acknowledged that an error was made in not awarding a second-half penalty for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma.

"The key match incidents from this fixture will be reviewed in line with our normal processes."

It remains to be seen what punishment Constantine Hatzidakis is entitled to by the Football Association.