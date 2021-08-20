Fabinho's Father Passes Away: Liverpool Star's Wife Pays Touching Tribute To Father-in-law

A week after Fabinho helped Liverpool kickstart their 2021/22 Premier League campaign on a positive note with a win against Norwich City, he faced the tragic passing away of his father. The news of Joao Roberto Tavares passing away was confirmed by the Brazilian's wife, Rebeca Tavares, on social media. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was one of the first people to offer his condolences.

Fabinho's wife gives a touching tribute after Joao Roberto's death

Fabinho's wife took to social media on Friday morning to inform her followers that the Brazilian's father had passed away. She thanked God for giving her the privilege of knowing him as she promised to take care of his son in a touching tribute. Mrs Tavares wrote, "Morning y'all. For those who are asking on Instagram …. Fabinho’s father has passed. He will be missed. Father-in-law, you will always be remembered with that smile and that passion. I thank God for the privilege of knowing you. Your grandchildren will know the exact grandfather they had. I love you. I'll take good care of [Fabinho]."

Klopp condoles Joao Roberto's death

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who faced the tragic loss of his mother last year due to COVID, offered his sympathies and insisted that the club was doing everything to support Fabinho. Klopp said, "It's a private situation. Fab is here and doing what he's able to do. We all feel for him and with him. We try to give him all the love and all the warmth we have."

Liverpool team have faced tragic losses over the past year

Not only has Fabinho and Jurgen Klopp faced tragic losses over the past year, but Alisson too faced the sad passing away of his father last year. The Brazilian goalkeeper's father died after sadly drowning in a lake near their holiday home in southern Brazil in February. Alisson paid tribute to his father after scoring Liverpool's most important goal against West Brom last season. In the process, the Brazilian became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score in the club's history and also helped the Reds qualify for Champions League football.