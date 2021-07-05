Fabio Paratici Says He Wants To Keeps Harry Kane At Tottenham Hotspurs

Harry Kane had reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspurs and insists transfer talks are not affecting him at the Euro 2020 tournament. However, Tottenham's new managing director of football Fabio Paratici wants to keep Kane at the Premier League club.

Paratici says that the goal is to hold on to Kane at Spurs

While talking to Sky Sports in Italy Paratici said that it is the entire club's goal to have the English skipper stay at the club. He said that he hasn't spoken to Kane yet so as to not bother him while he is at the Euros. Paratici told Sky "I can't wait to watch him play live, I've been really lucky in the past years because I've watched a lot of top players and strikers, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, and many more which now I forgot about."

"Right now, he's one of the best strikers in the world. He's a complete player, really special. His physique is that of a real number nine, a true poacher, but he also has an incredibly refined technique. He is able to shoot with both feet and also provides many assists - very few people notice this because he scores so many goals. He's a team player, but he's a finisher at the same time, so really I believe he is among the top three in the world."

"I haven't heard from him yet because I don't want to bother the players who are busy at the Euros, it doesn't seem fair to me. They're focused on their own goals with their national teams."

The man who brought Cristiano to Juventus

Fabio Paratici left his role as Juventus' long-serving chief football officer after 11 years in early June 2021 to join Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspurs. The Italian was believed to be a key figure in helping the Old Lady bring Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Turin in the summer of 2018. During his 11 years at Juventus, they racked up 9 consecutive Serie A titles and reached the UEFA Champions League final twice.

The Italian is credited with some top signings while at Juventus including Cristiano from Madrid, Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Andrea Pirlo from AC Milan, and Arturo Vidal from Leverkusen.

Harry Kane on his poor form at the beginning of Euro 2020

Harry Kane, who has been leading the Three Lions at the Euro 2020, has made it to the semi-finals and has racked up three goals so far after what was a lacklustre start to the tournament. He will be hoping his team can beat Denmark and move to the finals with a chance to win a major international for England in over 55 years.

Kane, when asked earlier in the Euros, whether speculation about his future had hampered his poor start, he rebuffed suggestions that he was not in the right frame of mind due to ongoing transfer talks.

"Absolutely not", he said, "All my focus is on how I can help this team and how we can be successful in this tournament. I understand from a media point of view there is speculation, but I am fully focused on the job here."

Spurs will face defending champions Manchester City in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 season on August 15.

