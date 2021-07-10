Fabrizio Romano On Liverpool's Transfer Plans, Raphael Varane's Future At Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano is considered to be a very reliable source in the football transfer market and the transfer guru recently shared some updates on some of the latest happening in the football world. According got rousingthekop.com while quoting Fabrizio Romano stated that former Premier League champions Liverpool will go for a winger and a midfielder this summer.

The report states that Romano in conversation with Anfield Watch said: “What I have been told, the strategy for Liverpool now is not going immediately for a midfielder. Their priority is to now go for some wingers. This season, they are going to lose, for some weeks, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane because of the Africa Cup of Nations. So, they are looking for some potential wingers and then, moving towards the end of the market, maybe some opportunity will arrive for a midfielder.”

Jurgen Klopp's side did not have a great season last year as the team failed to retain the EPL trophy which they had won a year before. The qualification to the champions league also seemed to be a distant dream, but the reds rallied back towards the end of the season and managed to just qualify for Europe's elite competition. Both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino failed to find the back of the net more often and now that the duo along with Mohammad Salah are reaching close to their 30s, it's time for Liverpool to start looking for replacements.

Manchester United transfer news

While the Red Devils have managed to get the signature of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Ole Gunner Sloskajer is still waiting to get any response from Real Madrid over the availability of France defender Raphael Varane having enquired about him a week back without any official bid. The 28-year-old, World Cup winner is yet to sign a new contract with Los Blancos.

Donny Van de Beek has NOT been discussed between Manchester United and Real Madrid as player included in the negotiations for Raphael Varane. 🇳🇱 #MUFC #Real



Man Utd asked for Varane one week ago on direct contact - but there’s still no official bid, waiting for Real price tag. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2021

Romano in his latest tweet has also played down the rumours about Real Madrid enquiring about DonnDonny Van de Beek being a makeweight in the deal or moving in the opposite direction. According to Peoplesperson.com United are hoping to capture Varane for around €50 million (£43m) or less, with Real reportedly hoping for either €60 million (£52) or for the player to accept their contract offer and stay at the club.

Credit: AP