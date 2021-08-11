Fabrizio Romano Says Chelsea's 'main Focus' Is To Sign 22-yr-old Jules Kounde From Sevilla

Chelsea who have been very active in the transfer market are now looking for a new centre back and their eyes have been set on Jules Kounde for a while now, according to top Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The south-west London side have already signed a star striker in the form of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan but, are now hoping to land the signature of the French centre-half.

According to Romano, Kounde still remains as Chelsea's top transfer target and as they consider him to be a potential mainstay in the heart of their defense, and as they have landed Lukaku now they move their full focus to signing the 22-year-old Sevilla man. He also mentioned that Chelsea have been trying to offer Kurt Zouma to Sevilla in the hope to build up some extra funds.

“The Kounde situation is he is still the main target for Chelsea at centre-half." Romano said while speaking on his podcast Here we go.

“They were focusing on Lukaku but now they will move again on Kounde. There is still no agreement on the value of Kurt Zouma with Sevilla. So they will be negotiating with Sevilla in the coming days to find the solution for Kounde,” Romano added.

Chelsea bags Lukaku

Chelsea had been on the lookout for a top striker in the transfer market as current number nine Timo Werner has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge. In 35 Premier League games for Chelsea, Werner just scored six goals and managed eight assists. If reports are to be believed, it seems Chelsea have found their man. The Blues are reportedly closing in on re-signing striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5m (€115m). Meanwhile, the highest Premier League transfer fee was paid by close rivals Manchester City only a few days ago when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for an astounding fee of £100 million. The 25-year old signed a six-year contract.

According to Romano, a deal has been confirmed between Chelsea and Inter Milan to sign Romelu Lukaku. As per the agreement, Chelsea will pay Inter €115 million and no additional players will be exchanged. Fabrizio further adds that Lukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12 million with further add ons.

It seems that the two clubs have finally come to terms after Chelsea saw two of their previous offers rejected. While the details of the first offer are unknown, the second offer was reportedly worth £85 million (€100m) plus left-back Marcos Alonso. If a deal will be finalised, then Lukaku would rejoin Chelsea after having left the club in 2014, making just 15 appearances.

(Image Credits: AP/ @FabrizioRomano - Twitter)