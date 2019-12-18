Facing A Top European Team In Final Will Be Great Ahead Of U-17 World Cup: Dennerby

Indian U-17 women's football team is quite upbeat and raring to take on the mighty Sweden in the finals of U-17 tournament in Mumbai on Thursday and was truly reflected in the words of chief coach Thomas Dennerby.

"Advancing to the final is great for everyone involved -- the players, fans and the federation. The girls will get the experience of playing in a final and that too against a top-quality European team which will be similar to what we will get at the U-17 World Cup next year. For the fans as well it will be a chance to see the team in action and I hope we have a good atmosphere in the stadium tomorrow," said Dennerby ahead of Thursday's match adding; "We need to be confident from the start against Sweden. We already know how they play. There was improvement in our game against Thailand and we want to keep building on that in the final."

India beat Thailand 1-0

After the Blue Tigers' Hero Intercontinental Cup triumph last year the 'Thunder Clap' made a long-awaited reappearance at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday as the Indian U-17 Women’s team secured a place in the final of the U17 Women's Football Tournament 2019. Emotions ran high among the fans and players as the young girls soaked in the adulation from the supporters after their 1-0 victory against Thailand. The victory marked India U-17 Women’s first win under Head Coach Thomas Dennerby.

Incidentally, India began the tournament with a three-goal loss to Sweden but bounced back with the win against Thailand. Dennerby said that the final will be a different proposition as compared to the first game. One of the key performers for India against Thailand was goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu. Goalkeeping coach Precious Dede, a former World Cupper and Olympian for Nigeria herself, hailed the "aggression" displayed by Manju.

"It was great to see the manner Manju played. She was very aggressive and I have always told the girls that to be a good keeper you need to be aggressive. They deserved the win and in the end, they got it. It's a big achievement to reach the final and was what each of us had been working towards," she said. "I have been here for around 20 days and already I can see that the players have improved. I am confident that they have put the 3-0 against Sweden out of their minds and after the win against Thailand, they will come out fighting in the final."

