Fact Check: Has Football 'super Agent' Mino Raiola Passed Away?

'Super agent' Mino Raiola himself Tweeted in disgust after several Italian media reports claimed that the 54-year old had passed away owing to an illness. The agent, who manages some of the biggest football names such as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, posted on social media, saying that he was annoyed with the way the shocking allegations moved around regarding his health. Raiola believes this is the second time such fake news has been posted in four months.

Fact check: Mino Raiola dismisses claims about his death

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Italian media had widely reported on April 28, 2022, that 'super agent' Mino Raiola had passed away due to an illness. While they did not divulge the details, this shocking development did trigger a series of posts by media across the world. It is incredible to see how such shocking fake news that originated in Italy spread like fire around the world.

Given below is a series of tweets and images to see how the news pertaining to Raiola's rumoured death began:

I deleted tweet about Raiola.



It wasn’t speculation or “run to be first”.

I’d never do any like this on such matter.



News was broke by TgLa7, most rated Italian tv news; confirmed by all Italian biggest media.



But I did tweet wrong too, therefore I am mortified and apologise — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 28, 2022

Similarly, there are several other media outlets that posted about his death, having deleted their posts now. As for the health of Raiola, his fans and family will hope that the Italian recovers soon and continues to carry out some of the biggest deals in football.

Who is Mino Raiola?

For the unversed, Mino Raiola is one of the top agents who are responsible for brokering some of the biggest deals in football. Reports claim that he managed about 73 players, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, amongst several others.

As per a Forbes estimate last year, the 54-year old's personal wealth is believed to be a whopping £62 million. It is believed that the Italian earned as much as a staggering £20 million after brokering the then world-record transfer fee of Pogba's £89 million deal from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

Moreover, with the Frenchman likely to leave the Red Devils this summer, Raiola is likely to be involved in brokering another mega-deal. And that is not it, as the 54-year old would also be actively involved in the negotiations for Borrusia Dortmund star Haaland, who is likely to receive several suitors from the top European clubs.