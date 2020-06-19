FAM Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

FC Famalicao will host Braga on Matchday 27 in Portuguese Primeira Liga this week. The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho stadium. FC Famalicao are on the fifth spot of the Primeira Liga points table with 43 points to their name. FC Famalicao have managed to win just 12 of the 26 games played in the season so far. As for Braga, they are currently placed fourth in the league standings. Braga have managed to bank a total of 46 points in the league so far with 14 wins to their name (Draws 4, Losses 8).

FAM vs BRG will commence on Friday, June 19 (Saturday morning 1:45 AM IST). Fans can play the FAM vs BRG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the FAM vs BRG Dream11 prediction, FAM vs BRG Dream11 top picks and FAM vs BRG Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Son £249 Worth Boots On 10th Birthday, Calls Him 'source Of Pride'

FAM vs BRG Dream11 team

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

FAM vs BRG Dream11 top picks

Fabio Martins (Captain) Antonio Martinez (Vice-captain) Silva Anderson Paulinho Ricardo Horta Francisco Trincao

Also Read | Eden Hazard ‘worked Like An Animal’ For Body Transformation After Strong Return In LaLiga

Squads for the FAM vs BRG Dream11 team

FAM vs BRG Dream11 team: FC Famalica (FAM)

Gabriel Souza, Rafael Defendi, Vana Alves, Fode Konate, Jose Lionn, Alex Centelles, Riccieli Eduardo, Patrick William, Ibrahim Cisse, Nehuen Perez, Roderick Miranda, Racine Coly, Ivo Pinto, Walterson Silva, Fabio Martins, Lawrence Ofori, Goncalo Rodrigues, Pedro Goncalves, Gustavo Assuncao, Uros Racic, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Schiappacasse, Anderson Silva, Toni Martinez, Ruben Lameiras, Joao Neto, Ruben Del-Campo

FAM vs BRG Dream11 team: Braga (BRG)

Eduardo, Tiago Sa, Matheus Magalhaes, Wallace, Rolando, Raul Silva, Bruno Viana, David Carmo, Diogo Viana, Vitor Tormena, Bruno Wilson, Andre Horta, Ricardo Esgaio, Joao Palhinha, Rui Fonte, Nuno Sequeira, Wilson Eduardo, Joao Novais, Pedro Amador, Fransergio, Ricardo Horta, Abel Ruiz, Francisco Trincao, Wenderson Galeno, Crislan Henrique, Joao Fernandes-Paulinho

Also Read | Chelsea Face Major Competition In Kai Havertz Transfer Race With Bayern Munich's £75m Bid

FAM vs BRG Dream11 prediction

Our FAM vs BRG Dream11 prediction is that Braga will win this game.

Note: The FAM vs BRG Dream11 prediction, FAM vs BRG Dream11 top picks and FAM vs BRG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FAM vs BRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Braga Instagram